American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Trading Down 5.6%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.55. Approximately 3,111,111 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 4,490,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

AEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $46,917.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,808.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 1,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $46,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,879 shares of company stock worth $660,927 in the last quarter. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

