American National Bank Acquires 1,327 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

American National Bank increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $764,604,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 255.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 219.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,601,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,583 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,948 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Shares of EMR opened at $108.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

