American National Bank Acquires 702 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after purchasing an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after purchasing an additional 116,492 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after purchasing an additional 119,948 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after purchasing an additional 226,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $161.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.60. The firm has a market cap of $115.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

