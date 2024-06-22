American National Bank Buys 5,100 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 13,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.08.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

