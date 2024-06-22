American National Bank Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 171.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 606.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE WY opened at $29.02 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

