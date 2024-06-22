American National Bank Invests $776,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

American National Bank purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Equifax by 10.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 31.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax in the third quarter worth about $1,642,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 34.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,758 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,324,000 after acquiring an additional 51,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 330.9% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,635 shares of company stock valued at $18,969,282. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.19.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $239.74 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.95 and a twelve month high of $275.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

