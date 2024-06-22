American National Bank Purchases 6,320 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 130.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $2,657,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 257,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,627 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Argus increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

View Our Latest Report on BSX

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.75.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.