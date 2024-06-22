American National Bank Reduces Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

American National Bank trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.88.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

