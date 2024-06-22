American National Bank Sells 230 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

American National Bank cut its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $766.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,723 shares in the company, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.44, for a total value of $5,419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 899,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,175,726.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,046 shares of company stock worth $31,842,373. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $826.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $727.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $680.12. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.47, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $392.10 and a fifty-two week high of $856.30.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

