American National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

American National Bank decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,627 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.6% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $168.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $168.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.59 and its 200 day moving average is $158.01. The company has a market cap of $397.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock valued at $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

