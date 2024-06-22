Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.51

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.51 and traded as high as C$1.59. Amerigo Resources shares last traded at C$1.57, with a volume of 160,182 shares traded.

Get Amerigo Resources alerts:

Amerigo Resources Trading Down 1.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.51. The firm has a market cap of C$259.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$60.56 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2187148 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.64%.

In related news, Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$48,204.00. In other Amerigo Resources news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 37,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.66, for a total value of C$61,752.00. Also, Director Michael Luzich sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$48,204.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 347,730 shares of company stock worth $607,799. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Amerigo Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amerigo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amerigo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.