Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) PT Raised to $50.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMKR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

AMKR stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amkor Technology has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $40.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.84.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,216.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares in the company, valued at $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $779,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000 over the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,103,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,581,000 after buying an additional 25,445 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $504,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

