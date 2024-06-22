Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $6.65. Amtech Systems shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 236,010 shares trading hands.

Amtech Systems Stock Up 14.1 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.39 and its 200-day moving average is $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $94.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.46.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 19.70% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amtech Systems

About Amtech Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter worth $48,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth $108,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 69.7% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Amtech Systems by 48.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

