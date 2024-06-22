Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 15.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $231.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.99 and a 12 month high of $241.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.03.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $4,120,151.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,198,239.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $10,875,654. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADI

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.