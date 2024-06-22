Analysts Offer Predictions for KB Home’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KBH)

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.01 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.40 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.10.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $70.61 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.43%. KB Home’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Home by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 57,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

