Analysts Set AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) PT at $139.83

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AGCO. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

AGCO Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:AGCO opened at $100.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO has a 12 month low of $99.88 and a 12 month high of $140.46.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AGCO will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in AGCO by 3,115.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,565,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,660,000 after purchasing an additional 784,617 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 7,297.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 722,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,769,000 after buying an additional 713,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,733,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,690,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

