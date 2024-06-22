Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $216.19

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $220.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALNY. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $218.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.41. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy W. Schulman sold 21,700 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $3,224,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,589.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $390,438,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

