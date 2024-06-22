Analysts Set Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Target Price at $18.75

Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Asana from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Asana

ASAN opened at $13.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Asana has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.65.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,308,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,462 shares of company stock worth $369,027 in the last quarter. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Asana by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,326,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,462,000 after buying an additional 490,823 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,032,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,456,000 after buying an additional 854,355 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Asana by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,782,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,891,000 after purchasing an additional 235,135 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 4th quarter worth $25,246,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Asana by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

