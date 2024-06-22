Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $14.42

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

GOOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore increased their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Canada Goose

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose Stock Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $1,187,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 638.2% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 100,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 3,842,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,537,000 after acquiring an additional 529,177 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth about $784,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,967,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after acquiring an additional 812,174 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GOOS opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.