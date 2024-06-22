Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $14.42

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.42.
GOOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Canada Goose from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore increased their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Canada Goose from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.
NYSE GOOS opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.40.
Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $265.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
