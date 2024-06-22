Analysts Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Target Price at $26.31

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chewy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Chewy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Chewy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CHWY opened at $25.45 on Wednesday. Chewy has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $40.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at $8,612,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 6,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $104,485.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,018,760.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,862 shares of company stock worth $1,047,242. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Chewy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

