Analysts Set Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Target Price at $48.83

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.83.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Luken Investment Analytics LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 154.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of CMCSA opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
Featured Articles
