Analysts Set Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Price Target at $191.71

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.71.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Dycom Industries from $143.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $172.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP Jason T. Lawson sold 220 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.27, for a total value of $30,859.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,124.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peconic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,265,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,060,000 after acquiring an additional 19,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

NYSE DY opened at $166.77 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $78.42 and a 1-year high of $186.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.38%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

