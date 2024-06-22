Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) PT at $149.92

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.92.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

GoDaddy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $137.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $142.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total transaction of $942,464.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $141,590.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,374.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.09, for a total value of $942,464.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,498 shares in the company, valued at $52,128,698.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,195 shares of company stock worth $6,237,029. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,914,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $4,204,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at $1,972,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 644.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

