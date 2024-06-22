Analysts Set Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Target Price at $67.00

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $4,166,454,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,239,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,043,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,981 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,219 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 214.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,281,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,846 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,787,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,564,000 after purchasing an additional 681,238 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Nasdaq stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.77.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
