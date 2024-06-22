Analysts Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 6,326.25

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,326.25 ($80.38).

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,700 ($97.84) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($74.97) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,630 ($84.24) to GBX 6,610 ($83.99) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,200 ($78.78) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,000 ($76.24) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

LON RIO opened at GBX 5,234 ($66.51) on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,509.50 ($57.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 5,910 ($75.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.42, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,450.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,381.36.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

