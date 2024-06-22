Analysts Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $115.11

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

RPM International Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 273.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 274.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $111.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.00. RPM International has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.03.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.40%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

