Analysts Set The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Target Price at $74.65

Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.65.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.9 %

SCHW stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Charles Schwab has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $612,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,124,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark sold 77,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total value of $5,492,955.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,630,986.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock worth $48,344,736 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Free Report

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

