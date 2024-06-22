Analyzing EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) & Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD)

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Free Report) and Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EQB and Finward Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EQB N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp $73.28 million 1.43 $15.08 million $3.60 6.76

Finward Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than EQB.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EQB N/A N/A N/A Finward Bancorp 14.46% 10.52% 0.67%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares EQB and Finward Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

66.2% of EQB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for EQB and Finward Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EQB 0 0 1 0 3.00 Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

EQB presently has a consensus price target of $77.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. Given EQB’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EQB is more favorable than Finward Bancorp.

Summary

Finward Bancorp beats EQB on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EQB

EQB Inc., through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions. It also offers residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and home equity line of credit, as well as insurance loans. In addition, the company provides commercial loans, including business enterprise solutions for small-business owners, entrepreneurs, owner operators, and emerging investors; construction, bridge, or long-term financing; and structured financing solutions for specialty lenders across various asset classes of underbanked and unconventional industries. Further, it offers digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Group Inc. and changed its name to EQB Inc. in June 2022. EQB Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans. Its loan products portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans that enable borrowers to purchase existing homes, refinance existing homes, or construct new homes; construction loans primarily to individuals and contractors; commercial real estate loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, household, or family purposes; home equity line of credit; home improvement loans and equity loans; commercial business loans; government loans; and loans to municipalities. The company also offers estate and retirement planning, custodial services, guardianships, IRA accounts, and investment agency accounts, as well as serves as the personal representative of estates, and acts as trustee for revocable and irrevocable trusts. In addition, it provides insurance and annuity investments to wealth management customers; holds real estate properties; and operates as a real estate investment trust. The company was formerly known as NorthWest Indiana Bancorp and changed its name to Finward Bancorp in May 2021. Finward Bancorp was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munster, Indiana.

