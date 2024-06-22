Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 163.85% from the company’s previous close.
Andrew Peller Stock Performance
Shares of ADW.A opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. Andrew Peller has a 12 month low of C$3.66 and a 12 month high of C$4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$133.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.71.
About Andrew Peller
