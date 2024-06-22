Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Acumen Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 163.85% from the company’s previous close.

Andrew Peller Stock Performance

Shares of ADW.A opened at C$3.79 on Thursday. Andrew Peller has a 12 month low of C$3.66 and a 12 month high of C$4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.27. The firm has a market cap of C$133.56 million, a PE ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 0.71.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

