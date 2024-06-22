Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives GBX 2,822.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,888.33 ($36.70).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.22) to GBX 3,100 ($39.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Anglo American

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 2,472.50 ($31.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market capitalization of £29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,736.11, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,494.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,088.21. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.71) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,813 ($35.74).

In other news, insider John Heasley sold 12,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,224 ($28.26), for a total value of £268,770.40 ($341,512.58). Corporate insiders own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

