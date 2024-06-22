Apella Capital LLC Purchases 1,445 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 35,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in AT&T by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 60,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.11. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.45.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.54.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Further Reading

