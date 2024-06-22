Apella Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EMR opened at $108.41 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $116.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

