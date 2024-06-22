Apella Capital LLC Sells 580 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0594 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

