Apella Capital LLC Trims Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Apella Capital LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa stock opened at $275.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $503.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $225.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $273.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.88.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

