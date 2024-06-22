Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Trading 5.3% Higher

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.31 and last traded at $38.31. 199,137 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 548,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.37.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average is $43.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of -7.24.

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

