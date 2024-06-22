Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Boosted by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,018 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of Farmers Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 133.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. now owns 18,528 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 26.4% in the first quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 14,193 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 146,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at about $4,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 99,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $16,864,085.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,377,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,260,512.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,270 shares of company stock worth $60,880,196 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple stock opened at $207.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $220.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

