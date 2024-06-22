Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Aflac alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 40.1% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 74.8% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 31,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.9% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 79,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFL

Aflac Price Performance

NYSE:AFL opened at $89.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $90.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 22.08%.

Aflac Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.