Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 77 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at $218,773,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.63.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of GD opened at $298.25 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $209.25 and a 52 week high of $302.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.26.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

