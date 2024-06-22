Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys 789 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Visa by 3.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 4,175 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 17.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, 1623 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.4% during the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $275.20 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.50 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $503.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

