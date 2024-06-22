Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMT stock opened at $194.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.09, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.08 and a 200-day moving average of $195.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $219.10.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

