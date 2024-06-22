Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 14,947 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2,203.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 236,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 226,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 12,907 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.97 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

