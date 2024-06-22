Aprio Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,575 Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,575 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 30,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,314 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,824 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 63,758 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $13,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $235.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $194.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $249.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $214.91 and a 200-day moving average of $192.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $1,597,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

