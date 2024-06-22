Aprio Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Booking alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,160,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 2,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 116,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,234,000 after acquiring an additional 112,249 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,080,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 113,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $403,233,000 after acquiring an additional 55,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,989.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,605.00 and a 52 week high of $4,004.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,705.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,597.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $11.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,902.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on Booking

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.