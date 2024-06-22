Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 26,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBR. Morgan Stanley cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

PBR stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.0288 dividend. This represents a yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

