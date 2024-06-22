Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $289,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,619 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Canoe Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after buying an additional 859,134 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 66,322 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 17.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 457,267 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68,005 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.66. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.77 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus decreased their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

