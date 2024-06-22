Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,884,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,795 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ASE Technology by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,311,000 after buying an additional 801,771 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,754,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after buying an additional 694,048 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 830,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 616,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $5,345,000. 6.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th.

ASX opened at $11.58 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.31%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

