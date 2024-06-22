Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $315,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $65.85.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on BMY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.