Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $378,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,615,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 18,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 7,366 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $161.94 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $163.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

