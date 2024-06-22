Aprio Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,720 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.88, for a total value of $1,329,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,819,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $749.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $723.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $738.50. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $527.24 and a 1-year high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.