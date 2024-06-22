Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,718,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,982,630,000 after acquiring an additional 635,994 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Oracle by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,938,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,334 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,599,902 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,339,385 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,300,941,000 after acquiring an additional 697,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.0 %

Oracle stock opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.07 and its 200-day moving average is $117.06. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 223.01% and a net margin of 19.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

